D6 committee hopes for more support in renaming Keizersgracht Street

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
Go

D6 committee hopes for more support in renaming Keizersgracht Street

The City of Cape Town’s public participation process is currently under way.

A screenshot of Keizersgracht Street in Cape Town. Picture: Google Maps
A screenshot of Keizersgracht Street in Cape Town. Picture: Google Maps
28 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The District Six Working Committee is trying to garner more support for the renaming of Keizersgracht to Hanover Street.

The City of Cape Town’s public participation process is currently under way. It runs until 22 July.

This Saturday a rally will be held in Salt River in a bid to get more people to throw their weight behind the process.

At the same time, a process is under way to rename Zonnebloem back to District Six.

The committee’s Shahied Ajam said: “It’s all to do with the bigger picture leading up to 24 September, being Heritage Day. We envisage Hanover Street will be handed over to the people of District Six.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA