D6 committee hopes for more support in renaming Keizersgracht Street
The City of Cape Town’s public participation process is currently under way.
CAPE TOWN - The District Six Working Committee is trying to garner more support for the renaming of Keizersgracht to Hanover Street.
The City of Cape Town’s public participation process is currently under way. It runs until 22 July.
This Saturday a rally will be held in Salt River in a bid to get more people to throw their weight behind the process.
At the same time, a process is under way to rename Zonnebloem back to District Six.
The committee’s Shahied Ajam said: “It’s all to do with the bigger picture leading up to 24 September, being Heritage Day. We envisage Hanover Street will be handed over to the people of District Six.”
Timeline
-
Renaming of Keizergracht Street pivotal to restoring District Six legacy - Ajam
-
Mosques aren’t causing noise nuisance in District Six. But is it disturbance?
-
District Six Working Committee has faith in new Land Minister resolving claims
-
Ramaphosa made good on (at least 2) Cabinet promises - FW de Klerk Foundation
Popular in Local
-
Calls for Zodwa Wabantu’s show to be canned after 'homophobic' comments
-
Koloane denies Zuma pressure over Gupta Waterkloof landing
-
CARTOON: RIP Afronaut
-
TV just got fresher: DJ Fresh to co-host 405Mornings for 'live audition'
-
ANC to decide fate of corruption accused eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede
-
3 killed after trench collapse in Table View
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.