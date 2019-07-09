D6 committee hopes for more support in renaming Keizersgracht Street

The City of Cape Town’s public participation process is currently under way.

CAPE TOWN - The District Six Working Committee is trying to garner more support for the renaming of Keizersgracht to Hanover Street.

The City of Cape Town’s public participation process is currently under way. It runs until 22 July.

This Saturday a rally will be held in Salt River in a bid to get more people to throw their weight behind the process.

At the same time, a process is under way to rename Zonnebloem back to District Six.

The committee’s Shahied Ajam said: “It’s all to do with the bigger picture leading up to 24 September, being Heritage Day. We envisage Hanover Street will be handed over to the people of District Six.”