CT Hawks detective's father shot dead

CAPE TOWN - The father of a Hawks detective has been shot dead in Melkbosstrand, north of Cape Town.

The 74-year-old was gunned down while inside his car near his home on Tuesday.

Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said Nici Heerschap was shot twice in his vehicle and died on the scene.

“We can confirm that the 78-year-old father of our very own detective warrant officer for the serious commercial crime investigation team environment was shot twice and fatally wounded this morning near his home. The motive of the killing is subject to our investigation.”