CT Ghost Squad celebrates success 10 years on

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
Go

CT Ghost Squad celebrates success 10 years on

A total of 1,100 fines have been issued for overloading, 49 taxis have been taken off the roads and more than 2000 unlicensed drivers fined and that's just from January to March this year.

FILE: Traffic Officer who forms part of the Ghost Squad writing out a ticket in Cape Town. Picture: EWN
FILE: Traffic Officer who forms part of the Ghost Squad writing out a ticket in Cape Town. Picture: EWN
46 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – From trying to clamp down illegal street racing and working to catching motorists red-handed using their phones while driving, Cape Town's Ghost Squad has scored many successes since its establishment a decade ago.

A total of 1,100 fines have been issued for overloading, 49 taxis have been taken off the roads and more than 2,000 unlicensed drivers fined and that's just from January to March this year.

Launched 10 years ago to the day, the Ghost Squad was a first for South Africa. Named the Ghost Squad because traffic officers patrol Cape Town's roads in unmarked vehicles, the unit's origins were modest.

It started out with 12 traffic officers and an inspector.

The squad has grown, now comprising more than 20 officers, three supervisors and 30 vehicles.

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith said that the rate of enforcement has drastically increased.

“The work of the Ghost Squad, but also the work of the traffic department in general, was becoming more difficult. The unreliability of our public transport sector means more cars on the road and more congestion and much pressure on our staff.

“Add to that, the ever-growing list of complaints about behaviour in the public transport sector and illegal street racing have been some of the challenges.”

Smith wants more beef for the unit - this includes a bigger fleet of cars and new technology.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA