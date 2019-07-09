CT Ghost Squad celebrates success 10 years on
A total of 1,100 fines have been issued for overloading, 49 taxis have been taken off the roads and more than 2000 unlicensed drivers fined and that's just from January to March this year.
CAPE TOWN – From trying to clamp down illegal street racing and working to catching motorists red-handed using their phones while driving, Cape Town's Ghost Squad has scored many successes since its establishment a decade ago.
A total of 1,100 fines have been issued for overloading, 49 taxis have been taken off the roads and more than 2,000 unlicensed drivers fined and that's just from January to March this year.
Launched 10 years ago to the day, the Ghost Squad was a first for South Africa. Named the Ghost Squad because traffic officers patrol Cape Town's roads in unmarked vehicles, the unit's origins were modest.
It started out with 12 traffic officers and an inspector.
The squad has grown, now comprising more than 20 officers, three supervisors and 30 vehicles.
The City of Cape Town's JP Smith said that the rate of enforcement has drastically increased.
“The work of the Ghost Squad, but also the work of the traffic department in general, was becoming more difficult. The unreliability of our public transport sector means more cars on the road and more congestion and much pressure on our staff.
“Add to that, the ever-growing list of complaints about behaviour in the public transport sector and illegal street racing have been some of the challenges.”
Smith wants more beef for the unit - this includes a bigger fleet of cars and new technology.
Popular in Local
-
NPA's Batohi to drop racketeering charges against Johan Booysen
-
Calls for Zodwa Wabantu’s show to be canned after 'homophobic' comments
-
Warrant of arrest issued for Babes Wodumo, Mampintsha after court no-show
-
3 killed after trench collapses in Table View
-
Cape Town's dams 59% full after rainfall
-
Doornkop residents barricade R558 in Soweto over electricity cuts
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.