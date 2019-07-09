Cape Town's dams 59% full after rainfall

Parts of the province received heavy rains during at least three cold fronts in recent weeks.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s dams are making a good recovery. Collectively, they are now 59% full. The average dam level in the Western Cape stands at just over 45%.

Bredell's spokesperson James-Brent Styan said they're happy to see the Berg River dam report an increase of more than 10% while the Theewaterskloof Dam, the largest in the province, is now more than 50% full.

“We do expect to see dam levels to increase in coming weeks. However, we continue to urge people to use water sparingly, because we don’t know how much rain we’ll continue to get or to what extent our dam levels will recover.”