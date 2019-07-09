Warrant of arrest issued for Babes Wodumo, Mampintsha after court no-show
A warrant of arrest has been issued for Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha at the Pinetown Magistrates Court after they failed to pitch at court on Tuesday.
Last month, Babes Wodumo (whose real name is Bongekile Simelane) failed to appear in court over an assault case she brought against and boyfriend Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo.
The case was then postponed to 9 July 2019.
Simelane opened an assault case against Mampintsha after a video made the rounds on social media where Mampintsha could be seen being physically violent towards Simelane.
The pair were referred for mediation to family and marriage healthcare organisation Families South Africa during the pair's first court appearance in April.
[WATCH]#Mampintsha's lawyer Pat Magwaza says he has been unable to reach his client. #BabesWodumo@NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/hVisIC99Ee— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 9, 2019
