As Gauteng schools reopen, uncertainty hangs over torched Katlehong school

JOHANNESBURG – It's back to school for thousands of pupils on Tuesday but there's uncertainty about what will happen to pupils at a primary school that was set alight in Katlehong last week.

It was initially claimed that the school was burnt down by residents who were protesting electricity cuts but they have denied this.

The incident enraged Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who was adamant his department would not use its budget to repair the facility.

Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “As the department, we can accept the standpoint of the community, taking into cognisant that we received a report from the school principal indicating that there’s strong belief might not be the community that torched the school.”