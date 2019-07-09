View all in Latest
ANC to decide fate of corruption accused eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede

The party forced Gumede to take 30 days leave after she was charged with fraud and corruption related to the awarding of a tender worth over R200 million.

FILE: eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede on 29 May 2019. Picture: Nkosikona Duma/EWN

35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – As eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede prepares to return to work on Wednesday, the African National Congress (ANC) said it is yet to decide whether she must actually resume her duties.

The party forced Gumede to take 30 days leave after she was charged with fraud and corruption related to the awarding of a tender worth over R200 million.

She has since been released on R50,000 bail.

There have been tensions in the eThekwini region between Gumede's supporters and her detractors.

Now as her leave lapses, there is disagreement over whether she must be allowed to resume her duties.

The ANC's Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said that the party would announce Gumede's fate on Wednesday.

“The team is investigating how the bail conditions will affect the operations that comrade Zandile Gumede has to undertake as the mayor.

“And as soon as that has been presented to the provincial working committee, it will then have to go to the provincial executive committee for a decision on whether she comes to work or not.”

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has threatened legal action if Gumede sets foot in her office this week.

The party has even gone as far as asking for the municipality to be dissolved and placed under administration.

