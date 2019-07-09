AfriForum: City of Tshwane implemented unlawful electricity tariffs

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
Go

AfriForum: City of Tshwane implemented unlawful electricity tariffs

The organisation took the municipality to court on Tuesday to challenge that decision.

Picture: Pexels.
Picture: Pexels.
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group AfriForum has accused the City of Tshwane of implementing unlawful electricity tariff increases without the National Energy Regulator of South Africa's (Nersa) approval.

The organisation took the municipality to court on Tuesday to challenge that decision.

The matter was postponed to allow the two parties to have further talks on how the new tariffs should be implemented.

“Our version was that Tshwane implemented these electricity tariff [hikes] without the approval of Nersa and that makes the implementation of the tariffs unlawful,” said AfriForum’s Morne Mostert.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA