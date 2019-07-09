AfriForum: City of Tshwane implemented unlawful electricity tariffs
The organisation took the municipality to court on Tuesday to challenge that decision.
JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group AfriForum has accused the City of Tshwane of implementing unlawful electricity tariff increases without the National Energy Regulator of South Africa's (Nersa) approval.
The organisation took the municipality to court on Tuesday to challenge that decision.
The matter was postponed to allow the two parties to have further talks on how the new tariffs should be implemented.
“Our version was that Tshwane implemented these electricity tariff [hikes] without the approval of Nersa and that makes the implementation of the tariffs unlawful,” said AfriForum’s Morne Mostert.
