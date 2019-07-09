7 correctional centres across SA to receive full-body scanners

It's aimed at preventing the smuggling of contraband.

CAPE TOWN - The Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services said that additional security at prisons would make for safer facilities.

Seven correctional centres across the country will receive full-body scanners by the end of July.

The inspectorate’s Judge Johann van der Westhuizen said: “We welcome all measures to contribute to safer correctional centres, the prevention of criminal activities and whatever can lead to violence. We sincerely hope the equipment will be used properly.”