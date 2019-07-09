3 killed after trench collapses in Table View

The tragedy occurred on Monday at a road works site.

CAPE TOWN - Three people have died after a trench collapsed in Table View.

The three men were working inside the trench when it caved in, trapping them.

Jermaine Carelse of the City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue service said: “Upon arrival, it was found that three people were trapped under the trench as a result of a wall collapsing. The bodies of three adult males were recovered. The scene was handed over to the SAPS.”