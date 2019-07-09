View all in Latest
3 killed after trench collapses in Table View

The tragedy occurred on Monday at a road works site.

The scene of the trench collapse in Table View on 8 July 2019. Picture: 1 Second Alerts
The scene of the trench collapse in Table View on 8 July 2019. Picture: 1 Second Alerts
56 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Three people have died after a trench collapsed in Table View.

The tragedy occurred on Monday at a road works site.

The three men were working inside the trench when it caved in, trapping them.

Jermaine Carelse of the City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue service said: “Upon arrival, it was found that three people were trapped under the trench as a result of a wall collapsing. The bodies of three adult males were recovered. The scene was handed over to the SAPS.”

