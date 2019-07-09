View all in Latest
2 Metrorail carriages go up in flames near Blackheath

The blaze broke out on a motor coach on Monday night between Melton Rose and Blackheath stations.

Firefighting members on scene in Blackheath, Cape Town, where two train carriages were destroyed in a fire on 8 July 2019. Picture: 1 Second Alerts.
Firefighting members on scene in Blackheath, Cape Town, where two train carriages were destroyed in a fire on 8 July 2019. Picture: 1 Second Alerts.
46 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Two train carriages have been destroyed in a fire near Blackheath.

The blaze broke out on a motor coach on Monday night between Melton Rose and Blackheath stations.

Metrorail said two commuters were slightly injured while escaping the flames.

It was quickly brought under control but still did considerable damage. The cause of the fire is unclear at this stage.
This year, so far, a number of trains have gone up in flames in the city.

Arsonists are to blame in most cases.

