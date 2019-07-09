2 Metrorail carriages go up in flames near Blackheath

The blaze broke out on a motor coach on Monday night between Melton Rose and Blackheath stations.

CAPE TOWN - Two train carriages have been destroyed in a fire near Blackheath.

Metrorail said two commuters were slightly injured while escaping the flames.

It was quickly brought under control but still did considerable damage. The cause of the fire is unclear at this stage.

This year, so far, a number of trains have gone up in flames in the city.

Arsonists are to blame in most cases.