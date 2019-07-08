Western Province ready for Currie Cup despite injuries
After injuring his knee in Super Rugby in May, Siya Kolisi is likely to feature in domestic Currie Cup for the Province.
CAPE TOWN - The DHL Western Province were still sweating on the fitness of Siya Kolisi.
After injuring his knee in Super Rugby in May, Kolisi was likely to feature in domestic Currie Cup for the Province but would miss the first two matches of the Rugby Championship against the All Blacks and Australia.
Western Province head coach John Dobson on Monday said team management was aware that Kolisi had a scan last week Friday but were awaiting the results.
"We know last week [Friday afternoon] he went to the scans but we haven't heard anything yet," said Dobson.
"A great energy in the team with quite a few injured guys out - what worries me would be Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Alistair Vermaak, Sergeal Petersen - obviously Dan du Plessis is a long term then Cobus Wiese, Johan du Toit and the rest we good. Other guys are few weeks still but the rest its a long term."
The Province squad has been hard at work preparing for the Currie Cup campaign, which kicks off against the Vodacom Blue Bulls at Newlands on Saturday, 13 July.
The team have been working with a wider squad of 36 players that would see them face the Bulls, Xerox Golden Lions and ISG Pumas at Newlands over the next few weeks.
