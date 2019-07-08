WC Agri Dept to roll out safety plan after farm attacks

There have been 18 attacks in the province since the beginning of the year.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Agriculture Department is rolling out a rural safety plan following a string of farm attacks in the province.

An inter-ministerial rural safety committee was set up last month to deal with farm attacks and includes all 10 members of the local Cabinet.

MEC for Agriculture Ivan Meyer said that the committee has met with 30 mayors and have briefed them about plans regarding rural safety.

Meyer said that the department has allocated funds to district municipalities to assist with rural safety units.

“There is a particular technology and technical equipment that’s required in certain rural areas. The various members have been approached and will start working on 1 August. But all the preliminary work has been done already.”

Meyer said the department has been to court to oppose bail for suspects linked to farm attacks specifically the incident that took place in Klapmuts.

A woman was injured in the Klapmuts farm attack.

It’s believed armed men entered her home while she was with her two children. During the same week, Stellenbosch farmer Stefan Smit was murdered.