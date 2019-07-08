WATCH LIVE: Koloane in state capture hot seat over Gupta Waterkloof landing
The former Chief of State Protocol's name has come up from a number of witnesses as the one responsible for the controversial Gupta plane landing in 2013 without official authorisation.
JOHANNESBURG - Ambassador to the Netherlands Bruce Koloane is appearing at the state capture commission of inquiry for allegedly being involved in the Gupta family landing a civilian aircraft at the Waterkloof Air Force Base.
The Gupta's chartered a private flight with over 200 guests on board who landed at Waterkloof Air Force Base, which is reserved for heads of states and their deputies.
Koloane was also identified as the man responsible following an investigation by the security cluster.
The commission is also hearing testimony from the current Chief of State Protocol Ambassador Jerry Matjila.
