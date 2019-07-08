WATCH LIVE: Former CEO Dan Matjila faces PIC inquiry
Matjila is a controversial but pivotal character in investigations into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) as he occupied the CEO position for almost four years.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) boss Dan Matjila is appearing at the commission of inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) on Monday morning.
The former head of the continent’s largest pension fund manager resigned in November last year amid allegations of corruption and nepotism.
Matjila is a controversial but pivotal character in investigations into the corporation as he occupied the CEO position for almost four years.
His term was marred by questionable deals at the PIC including the R4.3-billion Ayo Technologies deal and the SA Home Loans and Kholofelo Maponya matter.
Matjila has also been implicated in the testimony of numerous witnesses, including that of former CFO Matshepo More.
WATCH: Former CEO Dan Matjila faces PIC inquiry
Popular in Business
-
'We won't pay': Mboweni receives backlash for tweets on e-tolls
-
BA fined £183m over computer theft of passenger data
-
Rand weaker as Fed cut bets fade
-
Amazon founder Bezos' divorce final with $38 billion settlement: report
-
African leaders to launch 'historic' free trade deal
-
Ramaphosa sets out plan for preparing youth for future jobs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.