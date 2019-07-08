WATCH LIVE: Former CEO Dan Matjila faces PIC inquiry

Matjila is a controversial but pivotal character in investigations into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) as he occupied the CEO position for almost four years.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) boss Dan Matjila is appearing at the commission of inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) on Monday morning.

The former head of the continent’s largest pension fund manager resigned in November last year amid allegations of corruption and nepotism.

Matjila is a controversial but pivotal character in investigations into the corporation as he occupied the CEO position for almost four years.

His term was marred by questionable deals at the PIC including the R4.3-billion Ayo Technologies deal and the SA Home Loans and Kholofelo Maponya matter.

Matjila has also been implicated in the testimony of numerous witnesses, including that of former CFO Matshepo More.

