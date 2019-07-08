Vredenburg man accused of murdering girlfriend’s children due in court
Derek Karlmeyer faces two charges of murder in connection with the deaths of one-year-old Conray and three-year-old Faith Adams.
CAPE TOWN - A Vredenburg man accused of murdering his girlfriend’s two children is expected back in court on Monday.
The Louwville community in Vredenberg has been left in shock following the deaths of the children.
The children were allegedly killed by their mother's boyfriend on 1 May.
It's alleged Karlmeyer argued with his girlfriend in the early hours of the morning. He's then believed to have stabbed the woman's two children.
The girl was declared dead on the scene, while her brother was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.
The accused was arrested shortly thereafter.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
