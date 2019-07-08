Transport Minister Mbalula pleased with Durban July road safety campaign
The department launched #LiveBeyondJuly Road Safety campaign with the objective of reducing the road carnage.
JOHANNESBURG – Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said he was pleased that the number of road accidents have declined during the Durban July weekend compared to previous years.
Over 100 people have been arrested since Friday, most of them for drunken driving.
The department's spokesperson Ayanda-Allie Paine said that the campaign has been a big success.
“We’ve seen 100 people arrested for a number of infringements; the most dominant there being drunk driving.
“For example, we saw a driver from one of the e-hailing services seven times over the legal limit of alcohol consumption before one gets behind the wheel of a car.”
