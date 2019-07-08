Tasché Burger becomes first woman to win 'The Voice SA'

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town’s Tasché Burger made history on Sunday by becoming the first woman to win The Voice SA.

Burger, who turned 19 recently, won season 3 of The Voice SA after receiving the most votes from South Africans. Nearly 10 million votes were cast.

The singer, who is also the youngest person to ever win the competition, became emotional as her coach Francois van Coke congratulated her.

Van Coke took to social media on Monday to wish her well and said he was “the proudest coach ever”.

During an interview with KFM Mornings on Monday, the Brackenfell local said she couldn’t believe that she had won.

She shared her journey with the breakfast team.

“I’ve been singing my whole life. For my gap year I’ve been waitressing and I just decided to go for The Voice.”

As the winner of season 3, Burger walks away with a Telkom tech bundle with a Huawei P30 Pro, Truworths clothing vouchers to the value of R100,000, a Toyota RAV4 and a recording contract with Universal Music South Africa, among other things.

Before focusing on her singing career, Burger shared that she’d return to Ocean Basket, where she was employed as a waitress, to serve food one last time.

“I want to do one more shift, at least one more, to end it off. But I’ll be doing music full time now.”

When asked how she felt about being the first woman to win the show, Burger said she was honoured.

