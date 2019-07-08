View all in Latest
Talks on future of e-tolls hard & robust, says Mbalula

While addressing reporters earlier on Monday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the finance minister’s hardened attitude towards the debate was understandable.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula at 2019 Southern African Transport Conference. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula at 2019 Southern African Transport Conference. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has described intergovernmental talks on the future of e-tolls as hard and robust.

This followed a public fallout between Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni over the user-pay model of the tolls that forced the president to call on the parties to engage and come up with a way forward by August.

While addressing reporters earlier on Monday, Mbalula said Mboweni’s hardened attitude towards the debate was understandable.

“Treasury is hard on the discussions because of what they are confronted with… because they have to have the capacity to borrow, they can’t borrow any more. It affects our rating capacity, so these are issues we are interrogating in terms of looking for a solution.”

Members of the public have boycotted the e-tolling system in their majority since its implementation in 2013.

WATCH: 'I’m not going to respond to public spats' - Mbalula on e-toll twar

