Talks on future of e-tolls hard & robust, says Mbalula

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has described intergovernmental talks on the future of e-tolls as hard and robust.

This followed a public fallout between Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni over the user-pay model of the tolls that forced the president to call on the parties to engage and come up with a way forward by August.

While addressing reporters earlier on Monday, Mbalula said Mboweni’s hardened attitude towards the debate was understandable.

“Treasury is hard on the discussions because of what they are confronted with… because they have to have the capacity to borrow, they can’t borrow any more. It affects our rating capacity, so these are issues we are interrogating in terms of looking for a solution.”

Members of the public have boycotted the e-tolling system in their majority since its implementation in 2013.

