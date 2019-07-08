Steinhoff CFO Philip Dieperink to step down, Theodore de Klerk to take over
According to a media statement, Philip Dieperink would step down after the embattled retailer’s annual general meeting at the end of August.
JOHANNESBURG - Steinhoff International has announced the resignation of its chief financial officer Philip Dieperink.
According to a media statement released on Monday, Dieperink would step down after the embattled retailer’s annual general meeting at the end of August. He would be replaced by Theodore de Klerk who was the group’s operations director.
"Philip agreed to become CFO of the Group in January 2018 and was appointed a managing director of Steinhoff NV in April 2018. He has played an important role in negotiating and finalising the various arrangements to restructure the Group’s financial indebtedness and in the process leading towards implementation of the CVAs.
"He also played a key part in finalising both the 2017 and 2018 Annual Reports of Steinhoff and drafting the Remediation Plan arising from the PwC investigation. These projects were key to stabilising Steinhoff and preparing it to move forward to the next phase of its recovery. We thank him for his significant contribution and wish him success in the future," the statement said.
Steinhoff’s share price plunged in December 2017 following an accounting scandal involving several senior executives fingered in wrongdoing.
