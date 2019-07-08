Soweto protesters blockade R558, motorists warned to find alternative routes

It’s understood Doornkop residents have blocked the R558 with rocks and burning tyres, protesting over a lack of electricity in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has warned motorists driving on the R558 in Soweto to find alternative routes as the road was blocked due to a protest.

It’s understood Doornkop residents have blocked the R558 with rocks and burning tyres, protesting over a lack of electricity in the area.

JMPD's Xolani Fihla said officers were monitoring the situation.

“The situation is a bit calm at the moment but the roadway is blockaded with rocks and burning tyres.”