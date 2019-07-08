Sharks appoints co-captains for the Currie Cup campaign

Tera Mtembu was no stranger to the captaincy role having captained the Sharks in the Super Rugby and Currie Cup previously.

CAPE TOWN - Sharks have announced Tera Mtembu and Jeremy Ward would co-captain their side in the 2019 Currie Cup campaign.

Mtembu was no stranger to the captaincy role having captained the Sharks in the Super Rugby and Currie Cup previously, meanwhile, Ward captained the SA U-20 team at the World Championship in 2016.

The Sharks also confirmed that Super Rugby skipper Louis Schreuder has a broken toe and would miss the first few matches of the Currie Cup.

“The decision to go with co-captains will ensure leadership continuity on the field of play at all times. Both these players understand our diverse team culture and where we are heading collectively. More importantly, they have the respect of the team and are natural leaders," said head coach Sean Everitt.

“I am a firm believer in the philosophy that every player should be a leader in their respective positions, however, you do need your captain to be a voice of reason and someone with a calm head that the team can look to for direction during pressure situations. We have this in Tera and Jeremy.”

Everitt, also announced an exciting 39-man squad for the Currie Cup campaign with Andrew Evans and Tyler Paul is not included due to their current rehabilitation from long-term injuries.

Amongst the players named was a certain JP Pietersen, a legend of Sharks rugby who made a welcome return to Durban, after spending some time abroad. Pietersen has been contracted until Currie Cup 2020.

“I am excited to be back home and to be part of a familiar Sharks set-up. The Cell C Sharks have a group of talented young players in the system and I look forward to providing a mentorship role to these young players and playing in the black and white jersey once again”, added Pietersen.

Forwards:

Bandisa Ndlovu,

Coenie Oosthuizen,

Craig Burden,

Cullen Collopy,

Dylan Richardson,

Fezo Mbatha,

Gideon Koegelenberg,

Hyron Andrews,

Jacques Vermeulen,

JJ van der Mescht,

John-Hubert Meyer,

Juan Schoeman,

Kerron van Vuuren,

Khutha Mchunu,

Kwanda Dimaza,

Luke Stringer,

Michael Meyer,

Mzamo Majola,

Phepsi Buthelezi,

Ruben van Heerden,

Tera Mtembu (c).

Backs:

Aphelele Fassi,

Boeta Chamberlain,

Cameron Wright,

Curwin Bosch,

Grant Williams,

Ilunga Mukendi,

Inny Radebe,

Jeremy Ward (c),

JP Pietersen,

Kobus van Wyk,

Leolin Zas,

Louis Schreuder,

Lwazi Mvovo,

Marius Louw,

Muller du Plessis,

Murray Koster,

Rhyno Smith,

Sanele Nohamba.