Security guards caught on camera assaulting man due in court
In a video, the man can be seen being punched and kicked by men in private security uniforms.
JOHANNESBURG - Three security officers who were caught on camera assaulting a man in Witbank are appearing in court on Monday.
In a video, the man can be seen being punched and kicked by men in private security uniforms.
Police said that preliminary investigations suggest that the victim was trying to disarm one of the guards during a protest in the area on Thursday.
Spokesperson Leonard Hlathi has warned private security companies never to take the law into their own hands.
“We warn against using excessive force. The use of excessive force led to an investigation and the arrest of the three men.”
