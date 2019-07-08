-
SANDF probing major-general for awarding tender to wife
Army Major-General Noel Ndlovu is being suspected of fraud and corruption in the awarding of contracts to his wife Nomsa Ntsondwana-Ndlovu.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said it was investigating a major-general who allegedly awarded defence tender contracts to his spouse.
Army Major-General Noel Ndhlovu is being suspected of fraud and corruption in the awarding of contracts to his wife Nomsa Ntsondwana-Ndhlovu.
The tenders were reportedly worth an estimated R210 million.
SANDF spokesperson Simpiwe Dlamini declined to give further comments on the matter.
“We can’t comment on that as you can see they quoted me correctly; the matter is under investigation, It will be difficult for me to comment.”
