SAHRC to visit Mamelodi clinic where forced to give birth outside

Elina Maseko, aged 45, was already in labour when she was allegedly told to go to a hospital because she had a high-risk pregnancy.

JOHANNESBURG - Officials from the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will visit the Stanza Bopape Clinic in Mamelodi after a mother claimed she was forced to give birth outside the facility when she was refused help.

With the help of a relative, she delivered the baby outside the clinic.

The Gauteng Health Department is investigating.

The SAHRC’s Gauteng manager Buang Jones said: “The purpose of the visit is to establish what happened at the clinic. We will also visit Elina, who had to endure the indignity of giving birth outside the clinic, and we’ll see how we can best assist her.”