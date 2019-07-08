SABC ‘continues’ engagements with Ndabeni-Abrahams for bailout

On Sunday, it was reported that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni turned down the public broadcaster’s application for the much needed R3.2 billion government-guaranteed financing.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on Monday said despite Treasury declining its funding request, it was continuing engagements with the Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

On Sunday, TimesLive reported that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni turned down the public broadcaster’s application for the much needed R3.2 billion government-guaranteed financing.

The public broadcaster has been in a financial crisis for years now with concerns raised about its continued ability to make payments to workers and service providers.

SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu said: “Our need for funding is public knowledge… and in line with our own protocol requirements, we have submitted responses to Treasury for the preconditions for the government guarantee and these responses to those preconditions were duly done by the organisation and were submitted through the Department of Communications and we will continue to engage with our shareholder.”

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance's (DA's) Phumzile van Damme accuse Ndabeni-Abrahams of deliberately withholding information from Parliament regarding a bailout for the SABC.

It emerged Mboweni wrote to the communications minister last month informing her he would not approve a much-needed guarantee to the public broadcaster.

“The letter from Mboweni to Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams was written on the 25th of June, Stella then appeared in Parliament on 3 July,” Van Damme said.

