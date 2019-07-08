Rand weaker as Fed cut bets fade
On Monday morning, the greenback measured against a basket of major currencies had climbed to its best since 19 June, snapping a rally by the rand and other emerging market currencies.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand weakened early on Monday against a soaring dollar as investors factored in fewer rates cuts by the US Federal Reserve following stronger than anticipated US jobs growth in June.
At 0645 GMT, the rand was 0.35% weaker at R14.2300 per dollar, extending losses from Friday that saw the currency tumble to its weakest in seven sessions after the US nonfarm payrolls data.
The solid jobs numbers virtually wiped out chances for a half point Fed rate cut at the end of July that had seemed a near certainty before Friday.
“The chances of a deeper correction must be considered as highly feasible now,” said chief trader at Standard Bank Warrick Butler in a note.
“With Friday’s backdrop still fresh in the mind, coupled with continued concerns around the global trade dynamics and the Iran stand-off, I don’t think there is much value in trying to find value in SA rates,” Butler said.
Iran said on Sunday it will shortly boost its uranium enrichment above a cap set by a landmark 2015 nuclear deal, prompting a warning ‘to be careful’ from US President Donald Trump, who has pressured Tehran to renegotiate the pact.
Bonds were flat with the yield on the benchmark paper due in 2026 steady at 8.17%.
