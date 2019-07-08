Oil spill being assessed in Algoa Bay by authorities

The Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Department said it was not serious and added authorities would monitor the situation.

CAPE TOWN - An oil spill in Algoa Bay was still being assessed on Monday.

The Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Department said it was not serious and added authorities would monitor the situation.

The department’s Albi Modise explained: “South African marine staff continued to dispatch a commercial oil spill response. The department will provide assistance if this escalates at any given point.”