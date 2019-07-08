Oil spill being assessed in Algoa Bay by authorities

CT's by-law on fines for homeless violates rights, says SAHRC
Local
The Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Department said it was not serious and added authorities would monitor the situation.
CAPE TOWN - An oil spill in Algoa Bay was still being assessed on Monday.
The Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Department said it was not serious and added authorities would monitor the situation.
The department’s Albi Modise explained: “South African marine staff continued to dispatch a commercial oil spill response. The department will provide assistance if this escalates at any given point.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.