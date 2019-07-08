View all in Latest
Oil spill being assessed in Algoa Bay by authorities

The Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Department said it was not serious and added authorities would monitor the situation.

FILE: An oil spill. Picture: AFP
FILE: An oil spill. Picture: AFP
20 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - An oil spill in Algoa Bay was still being assessed on Monday.

The Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Department said it was not serious and added authorities would monitor the situation.

The department’s Albi Modise explained: “South African marine staff continued to dispatch a commercial oil spill response. The department will provide assistance if this escalates at any given point.”

