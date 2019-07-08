'Noem My Skollie' author John Fredericks dies

Transport Dept urges motorists not to panic over future of e-tolls
Politics
CAPE TOWN - The man behind the critically acclaimed book and movie Noem My Skollie has passed away.
John Fredericks' daughter Janine De Villiers, has confirmed he died at his home in Strandfontein on Sunday, surrounded by family members.
The 73-year-old shot to fame when Noem My Skollie hit theatres three years ago, a movie based on his life as a gangster.
The film was South Africa’s official entry for best foreign language film for the 89th Academy Awards.
