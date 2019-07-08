MPs to debate 25 budget votes for govt depts, entities
This was a crucial step to concluding the parliamentary process around the national budget.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament would debate 25 budget votes for government departments and entities over the next two weeks.
“Parliament is empowered under the Constitution not only to consider the budget presented by Treasury or the finance minister, but it also has the powers to amend, accept or reject that budget,” said Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.
Mothapo said the budget vote debates culminated in the legislature consideration of the Appropriation Bill, which in turn formed part of the national budget presented to Parliament in March this year.
He said the debates allowed parliamentarians to question and examine various budgets to ensure plans to spend taxpayers’ money fitted in with the broader goals of government.
“It does go into detail in terms of funding the priorities set by the government and to ensure that indeed the budget does go towards job creation and the betterment of the lives of our people,” he said.
Newly constituted Parliamentary committees were expected to meet this week and the National Council of Provinces was also scheduled to hold a plenary sitting on Tuesday to elect members to the Pan-African Parliament, including delegates to serve on the Judicial Service Commission and the Magistrates Commission.
