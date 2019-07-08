View all in Latest
MEC Fritz calls for WC state of emergency following Philippi killings

MEC Albert Fritz said police have lost the fight against crime and he wanted a tougher approach, a state of emergency with curfews and access controlled roads.

FILE: Western Cape Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albet Fritz. Picture: @AlbertFritz_DA/Twitter
FILE: Western Cape Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albet Fritz. Picture: @AlbertFritz_DA/Twitter
26 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said he wanted to declare a state of emergency following the killing of 13 people in Philippi.

Fritz said 55 people had died in the province over the past weekend, although not all in gang-related violence. He said the provincial government’s hands were cut off as it had no control over police, which is a national function.

He said police have lost the fight against crime and he wanted a tougher approach, a state of emergency with curfews and access controlled roads.

“I really think the time has come to call for a state of emergency in this province and have a curfew to deal with the gangsters in this place.”

The violence playing out in Cape Town suburbs was highlighted by the Philippi violence in which 13 people were shot dead in various incident int the area.

