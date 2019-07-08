MEC Fritz calls for WC state of emergency following Philippi killings
MEC Albert Fritz said police have lost the fight against crime and he wanted a tougher approach, a state of emergency with curfews and access controlled roads.
CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said he wanted to declare a state of emergency following the killing of 13 people in Philippi.
Fritz said 55 people had died in the province over the past weekend, although not all in gang-related violence. He said the provincial government’s hands were cut off as it had no control over police, which is a national function.
He said police have lost the fight against crime and he wanted a tougher approach, a state of emergency with curfews and access controlled roads.
“I really think the time has come to call for a state of emergency in this province and have a curfew to deal with the gangsters in this place.”
The violence playing out in Cape Town suburbs was highlighted by the Philippi violence in which 13 people were shot dead in various incident int the area.
#CapeTownShooting Residents say they’ve been raising the same issues regarding policing for a number of years...no permanent solutions have been implemented. KB pic.twitter.com/bNsmO64nL4— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 7, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Transport Dept urges motorists not to panic over future of e-tolls
-
Gordhan to announce action plan on Mkhwebane’s latest findings
-
UKZN confirms Gordhan did complete pharmacy degree in 1973
-
Ex-Dirco DG Matjila found out about Gupta landing through media, inquiry hears
-
DA accuses Ndabeni-Abrahams of misleading Parly over SABC guarantee
-
'The good die young': Tributes flow as aspiring SA astronaut Mandla Maseko dies
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.