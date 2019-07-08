Lesotho PM Tom Thabane dismisses announcement of ABC suspension
Thabane told supporters at a rally in Qeme, outside the capital Maseru, that he was the only leader and prime minister.
MASERU – Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane is not going down without a fight.
He’s dismissed the weekend announcement by members of his party All Basotho Convention (ABC) that he was suspended for six years.
Representatives from 54 of 83 regions of the party said that they held a special conference and resolved to suspend Thabane and two other executives and ban another.
The premier has described the party’s special conference on Saturday that suspended him as ill-discipline.
“The rebels must stop it because my patience is wearing thin. I’m the only leader of ABC.”
One of the executives in the rival ABC faction that Thabane unilaterally expelled was his son-in-law, who was elected secretary-general, Lebohang Hlaele.
He also fired him as justice minister and now claims he suspects he married his daughter to get his hands on the party.
“One day my daughter will regret this. I didn’t establish this party for sons-in-law who want it to be their inheritance.”
Thabane said that the members that held the conference have disobeyed an interdict issued by the high court on Friday.
But they say they suspended him for being in contempt of court and violating their constitution when he expelled the five NEC members.
