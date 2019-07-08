Lesedi Municipality residents want mayor axed over failed service delivery

The municipality was first hit by service delivery disruptions in May after a R50 million security company tender was disputed.

JOHANNESBURG – Some residents of the Lesedi Municipality have called for Mayor Lerato Maloka to be fired following failed service delivery in the area.

Acting municipal manager Gugu Thimane has been accused of irregularly awarding a tender which she has denied.

Eyewitness News has sent a number of questions to Mayor Lerato Maloka, who has also been facing allegations, but she has failed to answer them.

A group of heavily armed men has stormed the Heidelburg municipal offices on a number of occasions, claiming the tender for Bravo Security was awarded unfairly.

However, it's being claimed by some residents that Maloka is aligned with one of the contractors that lost out.

By law, councillors are not allowed to be involved in tender processes and contracts.

Some residents said Maloka has become angry.

“You’re told to give some contracts to people so that when they save money it will go to her.”

One person said that Maloka has failed to address their service delivery issues.

“People are frustrated, no one is listening to them. We’ve asked for the meeting, they’ve postponed. We’ve gone to the premier’s office and we didn’t get any response.”

EWN has repeatedly tried to get a comment from the mayor but has been unsuccessful.