Lesedi Municipality in turmoil as groups fight over tenders

An ongoing battle over tenders in the Lesedi Municipality in Ekurhuleni has seen services in the area disrupted for weeks, leaving residents seething.

JOHANNESBURG – An ongoing battle over tenders in the Lesedi Municipality in Sedibeng has seen services in the area disrupted for weeks, leaving residents seething.

This includes a multi-million rand security tender which acting municipal manager Gugu Thimane was accused of awarding irregularly.

Thimane has, however, denied the allegations, claiming a smear campaign.

On the other hand, a group believed to be aligned with Mayor Lerato Maloka has been protesting with services coming to a halt.

The mayor is still to answer a number of questions submitted by Eyewitness News.

“Good afternoon; we’d like to advise of the total shut down on Tuesday. We’re going to shut it down, members.”

This is how it all began; the man who the community identified as “Shoes” saying he was from a group calling itself Radical Economic Transformation and Empowerment.

He has vowed to make sure the municipalities remain crippled.

Added to this, a group of heavily armed men have stormed the offices of the municipality on a number of occasions, ordering staff out of the council buildings in Heidelberg.

“My sister, after this client, you must pack your bag and go home. The mayor has spoken; we’re closing.”

At the heart of the matter is the R50 million tender awarded to the Bravo security company.

However, it’s also understood that the fight started after one of the bidding companies believed to be aligned to Maloka was not successful.

There have been continuous power and water cuts, stopping projects and services.