'Leave the office and patrol', Philippi residents tell cops after 11 killed

Six women were shot and killed in Philippi East on Friday evening. In the very same area, five men were shot dead the following day.

FILE: Philippi East police in the Western Cape. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
FILE: Philippi East police in the Western Cape. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
23 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Philippi residents said they were fed up with crime, as they once again had to deal with mass killings in the community.

Two years ago, 11 people were shot dead in the Marikana informal settlement. At the time, 40 more police officers were deployed by then Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and a number of arrests were made.

Over the weekend, six women were shot and killed in Philippi East on Friday evening. In the very same area, five men were shot dead the following day.

Demonstrating at the Philippi East Police Station on Sunday, a resident said calm in the community following the bolstered manpower in 2017 was short-lived.

Philippi East residents described their lives in the community as hopeless and anxious because of the violent killings in the area.

“Our people are dying. You must leave the offices and come and patrol here,” one resident said.

Residents want a permanent solution to resolve crime in the area.

Western Cape CPF board acting chairperson Fransina Lukas said they needed another meeting with Police Minister Bheki Cele this week before they commit to a crime summit that might be held this coming weekend.

