Gupta Waterkloof landing damaged Air Force and SA's reputation - Msimang
The South African Air Force's Lieutenant-General Fabian Msimang told the Zondo commission of inquiry that the incident was a breach of national security and should have never happened.
JOHANNESBURG – The chief of the South African Air Force Fabián Msimang said that the 2013 landing of a Gupta chartered flight at Waterkloof dealt a heavy blow to the image of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).
Msimang told the Zondo commission of inquiry that the incident was a breach of national security and should never have happened.
He said that the Air Force has learnt its lesson and was overhauling its security system to prevent similar incidents from taking place.
Lieutenant-General Msimang told the inquiry that the landing of the Gupta chartered flight at Waterkloof in 2013 damaged the reputation of not only the Air Force but also the country.
“What happened is something that should never happen again... but we also need the support of men and women on the streets, the people that we defend, together with the police, to try and ensure that they’re safe.”
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was shocked that no one came forward to prevent this from happening.
“The incident happened that shouldn’t have happened that they would then say ‘forget about this defense force’, that’s not my impression.”
Msimang assured the commission that the Air Force has since put measures in place to tighten security and improve communication between departments.
Popular in Local
-
5 more people killed in Philippi
-
Sandf major general allegedly awarded his wife tender worth R210m - report
-
Bloody weekend as 14 killed in separate shootings in CT
-
Mbalula believes there’s an e-toll solution for all
-
Parly committee welcomes arrest of 37 illegal immigrants in Pretoria
-
Scarborough community fighting for the future of baboons
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.