Gauff out of Wimbledon as 15-year-old's run ends
The 15-year-old American saved three match points but was simply out-played by her more experienced opponent.
LONDON - Teenage sensation Coco Gauff's Wimbledon fairytale came to an end on Monday, losing to Romania's former world number one Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 in the last 16.
The 15-year-old American saved three match points but was simply out-played by her more experienced opponent.
However, Gauff, who was playing her seventh match in a fortnight having come through qualifying, takes her leave has also improved her ranking markedly from 313 and announced herself as a future Grand Slam contender.
A step too far for Coco Gauff - but what a memorable ride it's been 🎢@Simona_Halep ends the 15-year-old's run to move into the quarter-finals at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/7IO43ZEO8b— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2019
