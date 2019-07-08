Gauff out of Wimbledon as 15-year-old's run ends

The 15-year-old American saved three match points but was simply out-played by her more experienced opponent.

LONDON - Teenage sensation Coco Gauff's Wimbledon fairytale came to an end on Monday, losing to Romania's former world number one Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 in the last 16.

The 15-year-old American saved three match points but was simply out-played by her more experienced opponent.

However, Gauff, who was playing her seventh match in a fortnight having come through qualifying, takes her leave has also improved her ranking markedly from 313 and announced herself as a future Grand Slam contender.