Former CEO Dan Matjila set to take stand at PIC inquiry
The inquiry into alleged impropriety has entered its seventh month, with shocking revelations about deals and procedures at the corporation.
JOHANNESBURG – Former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) boss Dan Matjila is expected to take the stand at the commission of inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation on Monday morning.
The former head of the continent’s largest pension fund manager resigned in November last year amid allegations of corruption and nepotism.
It’s expected to be an eventful day at the inquiry today as Matjila gives his version of events.
Matjila is a controversial but pivotal character in investigations into the corporation as he occupied the CEO position for almost four years.
His term was marred by questionable deals at the PIC including the R4.3-billion Ayo Technologies deal and the SA Home Loans and Kholofelo Maponya matter.
Matjila has also been implicated in the testimony of numerous witnesses, including that of former CFO Matshepo More.
