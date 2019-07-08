Mnangagwa & Ramaphosa discuss Zimbabwe's growing power crisis
Zimbabwe was experiencing daily power cuts of around 18 hours due to reduced generating capacity.
HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa has held talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa, and the two discussed Zimbabwe's growing power crisis.
Zimbabwe has been experiencing daily power cuts of around 18 hours due to reduced generating capacity, and the state power company said it needed $14 million a month to import power from regional suppliers.
Confirming the meeting with his South African counterpart, Mnangagwa tweeted that Zimbabwe and South Africa were part of the same family.
Always good to catch up with my friend and comrade, President @CyrilRamaphosa. Our two nations are part of the same family and I look forward to further strengthening the close ties between South Africa and Zimbabwe for the benefit of both peoples pic.twitter.com/d6Eq1659pm— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) July 7, 2019
At their meeting on the sidelines of an AU summit in Niger, the two presidents were understood to have discussed various issues, including Zimbabwe’s power crisis.
Mnangagwa told state media that Zimbabwe’s power company, Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority, still owed Eskom a lot of money.
But he said after last week’s payment of $10 million to Eskom, Zimbabwe’s energy minister was to lead a delegation to South Africa to try to clinch a new power supply deal.
Popular in Africa
-
Half your salary on a pizza? Why Zimbabweans are terrified of these prices
-
Ethiopia to send 50,000 workers to UAE
-
Zimbabwe could hike rates over 50% to deal with speculators: finmin
-
Ghana halts $200-million parliament plan after outcry
-
Congolese 'Terminator' rebel guilty of war crimes
-
SA soldiers return from the front lines
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.