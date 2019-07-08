Mnangagwa & Ramaphosa discuss Zimbabwe's growing power crisis

Zimbabwe was experiencing daily power cuts of around 18 hours due to reduced generating capacity.

HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa has held talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa, and the two discussed Zimbabwe's growing power crisis.

Zimbabwe has been experiencing daily power cuts of around 18 hours due to reduced generating capacity, and the state power company said it needed $14 million a month to import power from regional suppliers.

Confirming the meeting with his South African counterpart, Mnangagwa tweeted that Zimbabwe and South Africa were part of the same family.

Always good to catch up with my friend and comrade, President @CyrilRamaphosa. Our two nations are part of the same family and I look forward to further strengthening the close ties between South Africa and Zimbabwe for the benefit of both peoples pic.twitter.com/d6Eq1659pm — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) July 7, 2019

At their meeting on the sidelines of an AU summit in Niger, the two presidents were understood to have discussed various issues, including Zimbabwe’s power crisis.

Mnangagwa told state media that Zimbabwe’s power company, Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority, still owed Eskom a lot of money.

But he said after last week’s payment of $10 million to Eskom, Zimbabwe’s energy minister was to lead a delegation to South Africa to try to clinch a new power supply deal.