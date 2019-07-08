Dan Matjila: Deputy finmin shouldn't have say in finance sector investments
Former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Dan Matjila said the deputy finance minister, who chairs the corporation’s board, should not be involved in decisions regarding the investment of enterprises which fall under the purview of the finance industry.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Dan Matjila on Monday said the deputy finance minister, who chairs the corporation’s board, should not be involved in decisions regarding the investment of enterprises which fall under the purview of the finance industry.
The inquiry is looking into allegations of impropriety at the PIC.
Earlier, the probe heard how Matjila had challenges compiling his statement for testimony, resulting in the commission not being fully prepared.
Matjila was pivotal to the investigation into the corporation as he occupied the CEO position for almost four years.
Evidence leader Jannie Lubbe highlighted the weekend media reports that leaked Matjila's statement and said it was for this reason that they would not be releasing his entire statement at once.
“But, we’ve mentioned a possible compromise and that we would start with Dr Matjila’s evidence and that we would adjourn.”
WATCH: Former CEO Dan Matjila faces PIC inquiry
