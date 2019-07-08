DA threatens to stop Zandile Gumede from returning to office

Ethekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede was forced by the African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal to take a 30-day special leave, which lapsed on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - As eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede prepared to return to work on Tuesday, the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the region was threatening to stop her with court action.

She took leave after she was charged with fraud and corruption related to the R208 million Durban solid waste tender.

She was released on a R50,000 bail.

The DA’s Mbali Ntuli said the charges the mayor faced were too serious for her to return to work.

“Many of the things that she’s being accused of are a complete flouting of the constitutional and legal framework of her position.”

