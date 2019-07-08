DA accuses Ndabeni-Abrahams of misleading Parly over SABC guarantee
Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams appeared before Parliament last week where she said she was prepared to quit her job rather than give a loan to the cash-strapped public broadcaster.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has accused Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams of deliberately withholding from Parliament that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni refused to provide a guarantee to the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).
The party referred to a letter apparently addressed to Ndabeni-Abrahams from Mboweni.
The DA also took aim at the Finance Minister, calling on him to appraise himself on the role and mandate of the SABC so he can continue negotiations regarding funding it.
DA MP Phumzile van Damme said the broadcaster’s management cannot be blamed for the current financial crisis.
“The SABC is not an implementing agent for Department of Communications as stated by Mboweni. It is flabbergasting that he does not know this. We call on Minister Mboweni to properly appraise himself on the role and mandate of the SABC, and once having done so, continue negotiations regarding funding for the SABC with this knowledge in mind,” Van Damme said.
“Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams made it patently clear that she also has no understanding of her role over the public broadcaster in Parliament last week. The DA encourages the SABC board and its management to continue negotiations with National Treasury.”
