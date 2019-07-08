Calls for Zodwa Wabantu’s show to be canned after 'homophobic' comments

The remarks were aired on Sunday’s episode of 'Zodwa Uncensored' show where she said gay men were convinced that they had vaginas and women were 'accommodating them'.

JOHANNESBURG – A petition has been making rounds on social media to have media personality Zodwa Wabantu’s show canned after she said gay men should stop behaving like girls.

The remarks were aired on Sunday’s episode of her reality TV show Zodwa Uncensored where she said gay men were convinced that they had vaginas while they had penises and women were “accommodating them to wear makeup and talk about men.”

The comments left the LGBT+ community upset, calling for the show to be canned. A petition was started, calling for the show to be taken off the air because the comment was labelled homophobic and transphobic.

The petition argued that Zodwa was not on a live broadcast show which meant these comments went through several producers or stages before it was decided that it would be broadcast without any person picking up that these comments were homophobic; therefore posing a threat to the members of the LGBT+ at large.

The media has attracted a lot of attention for her unapologetic way of dressing and appeal which has resulted in her receiving a lot of backlash from the greater public.

She has not yet responded to the social media backlash since the episode aired on Sunday.