Mkhwebane finds tender corruption at Lesedi Municipality

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News can reveal that the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has made adverse findings of the manipulation of processes and tender fraud as well as the violation of the Constitution against the Lesedi Municipality in Sedibeng.

The findings were against the appointment of the manager of special programmes Melekola Melato, also known as MaDlamini.

The public protector has also revealed how the law was not followed when the municipality awarded two tenders amounting to just below R500,000.

This followed an earlier EWN report about protests over a security tender.

The public protector’s preliminary report, which Eyewitness News has seen, detailed a litany of wrongdoing in the Lesedi Municipality.

It has been found that during the awarding of two tenders for the 2015 mayoral gold day and the State of the Municipality Address, correct processes were ignored.



These projects involved a catering company called, Mos M Projects, which was paid just nearly R230,000 while another company received R247,000.

Added to this, the public protector has also revealed how Melato lied about her qualifications and does not qualify to occupy such a senior position.

