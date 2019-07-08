Bloody weekend as 14 killed in separate shootings in CT
Six women were shot and killed in Philippi East on Friday evening. In the very same area, five men were shot dead the following day.
CAPE TOWN – It’s been a weekend of bloodshed with at least 14 people dying in shootings in Cape Town.
Six women were shot and killed in Philippi East on Friday evening. In the very same area, five men were shot dead the following day.
In Hanover Park, a man and a woman were gunned down on Saturday morning. Police have also confirmed a Delft man died after suspects barged into his home and opened fire on him.
The Western Cape community policing forum board's Fransina Lukas said violent crime was at a crisis point.
“This tells us something is wrong and police cannot continue with anti-crime strategies, as they’re not working.”
No suspects have been arrested for any of the killings.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
