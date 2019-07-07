UK says Iran must 'stop and reverse' plan to breach nuclear deal

Britain made the call hours after Tehran threatened to abandon a landmark nuclear agreement in 60 days.

LONDON, United Kingdom - Britain on Sunday urged Iran to "immediately stop and reverse all activities inconsistent with its obligations", hours after Tehran threatened to abandon a landmark nuclear agreement in 60 days.

"While the UK remains fully committed to the deal, Iran must immediately stop and reverse all activities inconsistent with its obligations," the British Foreign Office said in a statement.

"We are coordinating with other JCPoA participants regarding the next steps under the terms of the deal," it added, referring to the 2015 deal struck between Iran and six world powers including Britain.