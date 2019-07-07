-
Lawmakers weigh up options to try to block a no deal BrexitWorld
-
Scarborough community fighting for the future of baboonsLocal
-
Fresh clashes in Hong Kong after huge march to China stationWorld
-
Indonesia issues tsunami warning after 6.9 magnitude quakeWorld
-
5 more people killed in PhilippiLocal
-
Agreement reached following Plettenberg Bay protestsLocal
Popular Topics
-
Mbalula believes there’s an e-toll solution for allPolitics
-
Ramaphosa urges Mboweni, Mbalula to work with Makhura on e-tolls issuePolitics
-
Cosatu demands action be taken against Mboweni after e-toll commentsPolitics
-
Trash journalism: The media is where the real hypocrisy laysOpinion
-
Good Party calls for a probe on the sale of land in Cape TownPolitics
-
Ramaphosa finds Mboweni, Makhura spat 'deeply regrettable'Politics
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Zodwa Wabantu, The Spear, and nudity as a political toolOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: So long JP, we’ll always have that one night in MelbourneSport
-
Trash journalism: The media is where the real hypocrisy laysOpinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Woza Durban July, Let's get on with Conspicuous ConsumptionOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: SA's electoral system must be reformedOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Cape Town is heartless for criminalising the homelessOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Amazon founder Bezos' divorce final with $38 billion settlement: reportBusiness
-
Ramaphosa sets out plan for preparing youth for future jobsBusiness
-
'We won't pay': Mboweni receives backlash for tweets on e-tollsBusiness
-
SA needs to position itself as global competitive player, says RamaphosaLocal
-
Denel asks for R2.8bn state cash injection - CEOBusiness
-
Step by step, Africa inches toward 'historic' free trade zoneAfrica
Popular Topics
Tessa Thompson on why she makes movies
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Zodwa Wabantu, The Spear, and nudity as a political toolOpinion
-
Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce (20) diesLifestyle
-
Stevie Wonder to undergo a kidney transplantLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 6 July 2019Lifestyle
-
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's son Archie christenedLifestyle
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Woza Durban July, Let's get on with Conspicuous ConsumptionOpinion
-
PICTURES: Durban July’s ‘Stars of Africa’ theme comes aliveLifestyle
-
Actor Kevin Spacey's alleged sex assault victim drops lawsuitLifestyle
-
Best-before dates: Why you need to stop throwing away perfectly good foodLifestyle
-
DANIEL GALLAN: So long JP, we’ll always have that one night in MelbourneSport
-
Egypt FA chief quits after shock Cup of Nations exitSport
-
Bafana Bafana non-believers eat humble Afcon pieSport
-
Proteas show us what might have beenSport
-
Bafana Bafana stun hosts Egypt at AfconSport
-
Dominant Nadal brushes aside Tsonga at WimbledonSport
Popular Topics
-
Dead rubber? Not against the AussiesSport
-
Proteas' Tahir set for emotional exitSport
-
England captain Morgan glad of Edgbaston World Cup semifinalSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas at CWC - Who exactly owes who an apology?Sport
-
Proteas must learn how to deal with pressure - Cricket SA CEOSport
-
ANALYSIS: Quicks remain the key to World Cup successSport
Popular Topics
-
Our problems have become yesterday's tale, says Lesotho PM Tom ThabaneAfrica
-
Guinness World Record holder Jean-Marc Johannes: Nothing is impossible!Sport
-
Ramaphosa visits troubled LesothoAfrica
-
Malema: We still believe Riotous Assemblies Act is unconstitutionalPolitics
-
CT's homeless hit back over fines: 'They're treating us like dogs'Local
-
Hits and misses of the #BottleCapChallengeLifestyle
-
Death toll increases as heavy rains hit IndiaWorld
-
Take back the streets! Cape's Bonteheuwel gets new safety teamLocal
-
'Don't come with borrowed morals': Malema on Manuel, Kieswetter & H&M protestsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Rescue 10111... Help!Local
-
CARTOON: Ramaphosa The Dream PresidentPolitics
-
CARTOON: Proteas see flames at CWCSport
-
CARTOON: No Praise For The President Just YetPolitics
-
CARTOON: Can Sona 'fashion a fix' for SA economy?Business
-
CARTOON: Save our SchoolsLocal
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
- Sun
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 2°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 2°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 2°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 10°C
Tessa Thompson on why she makes movies
The 'Men in Black: International' star has revealed why she decided to go into acting, and thinks her role in the recent movie shows that perfectly.
LONDON - Tessa Thompson has revealed she makes films to bring people close to their opposites.
The Men in Black: International star has revealed why she decided to go into acting, and thinks her role in the recent movie shows that perfectly.
Speaking specifically about her character in the action movie, she said: "As a young woman, you're so used to going into movies where the hero is a male protagonist and you relate to it because that's what the movie wants you to do. I love the idea of young boys relating to this character, even though she's a woman. I think there's an opportunity to come close to what you consider the other in cinema. That's why I make films."
Thompson previously confessed she was inspired by the Time's Up movement to ask for better pay for starring in the movie alongside Chris Hemsworth.
She said: "Time's Up allowed me to say things I'm not sure I would have said a year ago. The truth is, the system where you assess international value is inherently sexist and racist because we haven't had those opportunities. The only way to disrupt that is to create new models ... When we were having the conversation around how we structure our deals, I said, 'I understand who Chris Hemsworth is and who I am not relative to him, globally and otherwise.' But in the success of the film, that changes. In success, I want equity. Because then you can't make the same argument."
Both the 35-year-old actress and Dame Emma Thompson hope their starring roles in Men in Black: International pave the way for equality and will have an impact on women in films of the future.
She explained: "Emma and I ... Wow, I can't believe I said that ... I mean, Dame Thompson and I had an interesting conversation about women in film. This franchise is 'Men in Black' and, of course, we're women. But if we're making a movie set in the future, then I hope women can do anything. That will be the true sign of equality. And hopefully movies like this get us there."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
PICTURES: Durban July’s ‘Stars of Africa’ theme comes aliveone day ago
-
Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce (20) dies5 hours ago
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Zodwa Wabantu, The Spear, and nudity as a political tool3 hours ago
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 6 July 201915 hours ago
-
Jada Pinkett Smith explains why women find married men so attractive5 days ago
-
Best-before dates: Why you need to stop throwing away perfectly good foodone day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.