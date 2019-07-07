Stevie Wonder to undergo a kidney transplant
Wonder confirmed he'd already found a donor and would perform three more shows before going under the knife in September.
Music legend Stevie Wonder is set to undergo a kidney transplant in September.
The 69-year-old star made the announcement during his performance at British Summer Time Hyde Park, where he confirmed he'd already found a donor and would perform three more shows before going under the knife in September.
Stevie said he was making the announcement in order to end "rumours" about his health.
He continued: "I'm all good, I'm all good, all good, I have a donor and it's all good.
"I want you to know, I came here to give you my love and thank you for your love. I love you and God bless you."
Stevie previously insisted he's always had a positive outlook on life, regardless of the challenges he's faced.
The music icon shared: "I'm always optimistic, but the world isn't. People need to make a jump to a place of positivity but they put it all on one person to make it happen.
"It takes everybody. And the mindset has to be different."
The I Just Called to Say I Love You hitmaker - who has been blind since shortly after his birth - also insisted he's never seen his disability or his race as a barrier to success.
He said: "Do you know, it's funny, but I never thought of being blind as a disadvantage, and I never thought of being black as a disadvantage.
"I am what I am. I love me! And I don't mean that egotistically - I love that God has allowed me to take whatever it was that I had and to make something out of it."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
PICTURES: Durban July’s ‘Stars of Africa’ theme comes alive
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 6 July 2019
-
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's son Archie christened
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Woza Durban July, Let's get on with Conspicuous Consumption
-
Best-before dates: Why you need to stop throwing away perfectly good food
-
Jada Pinkett Smith explains why women find married men so attractive
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.