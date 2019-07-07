Scarborough community fighting for the future of baboons

This week, a baboon by the name of Jonny Bravo was euthanised in terms of CapeNature's lethal protocol in Smitswinkel Bay.

CAPE TOWN - A community organisation in Scarborough, south of Cape Town, has raised concerns about the long-term future of the last four remaining baboons in the area.

This week, a baboon by the name of Jonny Bravo was euthanised in terms of CapeNature's lethal protocol in Smitswinkel Bay.

Conservation organisation Save Scarborough Baboons said according to the protocol, the four baboons qualified for euthanasia. The group's Janis Sinclair said it was once a troop of 18.

They were calling on Environment, Forestries and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy to issue a moratorium on the killings of baboons in the Cape Peninsula.

Sinclair added that over the past month, five baboons were euthanised.

“They’ve got this document called the lethal protocol, it’s how Human Wildlife Solutions manages baboons, and in this protocol, they get the right to euthanise it. If the baboon comes into your house three times, they have the permit to euthanise it according to the protocol, they take it away and they kill it.”

There were various authorities involved in baboon management on the Cape Peninsula, including SANParks, City of Cape Town, SPCA and CapeNature - also known as the Baboon Conservation Authorities.

Sinclair said they were concerned the baboons were being killed by the authorities who should protect them.

“We’re calling on the minister, with a moratorium on all killing until they review and rewrite the protocol. We can’t protect baboons while we’ve got this lethal protocol document in place that’s the document they use.”

SANParks was yet to respond.