Sandf major general allegedly awarded his wife tender worth R210m - report

JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Defence Force (Sandf) is reportedly investigating a major general for allegedly awarding defence tender contracts to his spouse worth R210 million.

The Sunday Times reported the probe is looking into suspected fraud and corruption in contracts awarded by army boss Noel Ndhlovu to his wife's company.

The newspaper claimed the investigation started when Sandf examined some of the tenders secured by Nomsa Ntsomdwana Ndhlovu.

In one tender for transport and military equipment, the paper said rival bidders were later revealed to be a taxi business, stationary supplier which claim to have no knowledge about any Sandf tender.

Ndhlovu is also accused of submitting false document and forging a signature.

The paper reported that she was awarded another tended this year worth R24 million to transport military equipment for services not rendered.

She told the paper that when she was awarded some of the contracts she was not married to the major general and was still married to her ex-husband.